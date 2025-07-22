Popular YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani and actress-model Elli AvrRam recently had fans jumping with excitement after they shared a romantic picture together on Instagram with a suspicious caption. While fans began assuming that the two had started dating, the duo surprised everyone by releasing a music video titled "Chandaniya". After the song's release, Ashish and Elli went live on Instagram to address the dating speculation and confirmed that they were just rumours. Ashish even went on to explain why he would never date a girl like Elli. While Ashish only meant it as a joke, his statement was projected differently, with netizens calling it disrespectful. The YouTuber has now reacted to this and expressed his disappointment over how his words were twisted to present a different narrative. ‘Beta Usko Toh Puch Le’: Internet Reacts As Ashish Chanchlani Reveals Why He Can NEVER Date Elli AvrRam After Viral Publicity Stunt for Song (Watch Video).

Ashish Chanchlani Clarifies His Statement About Never Dating Elli AvrRam

Reacting to this, Ashish took to his Insta stories on Tuesday (July 22) and shared a video. Expressing his disappointment, he said, "Mujhe samajh nahi aata, mujhe is condition mein kyon aana padta hai jahan choti-choti cheese clarify karni padti hai. Har much see kahi hui cheez out of context like failate hai, fir log bakwaas karte hai. Main kal ek cheez boli live mein ki mai Elli ko kabhi date nahi karunga. Maine masti mazak mei boli hai wo cheez, kyonki wo meri dost hai bohot acchi."

Ashish Chanchlani and Elli AvrRam’s Viral Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashish Chanchlani (@ashishchanchlani)

Translations - I don’t understand why I’ve always been put in a situation where I have to come and offer clarification over petty things. Whatever I say gets taken out of context, and then people talk more about it. Yesterday, during the live, I said something like I will never date Elli. It was a joke. I said it in a lighthearted way because I’m very good friends with her.

He added, "Main uske saath bohot masti karta hoon, aur us context mein kahi thi ki mai uske nakhre nahi utha sakta hoon. Har cheez ko itna... Oh God! Main khud jaunga idhar see bhai. Mai sacchi keh raha hoo, mai khud jaunga." He captioned the video, "Before you see things on the internet, see the full video. Stop taking things out of context. It was a banter."

Ashish Chanchlani Upset Over Elli AvrRam Joke Being Taken Out of Context During Insta Live Session

In another video, Ashish also requested fans to stop targeting Elli AvrRam for any reason. Calling the actress an "amazing person," he urged everyone to respect her because she works really hard. He mentioned that her family respects India deeply, and we should do the same by giving her the respect she deserves. He said he is totally fine with jokes being made about him, but requested everyone not to involve Elli in them. 'Chandaniya': Elli AvrRam, Ashish Chanchlani’s Music Video ‘Finally Out’.

Ashish Chanchlani Urges Fans Not To Target Elli AvrRam

Watch ‘Chandaniya’ MV Below:

Did you like Ashish Chanchlani and Elli AvrRam's chemistry in the "Chandaniya" music video?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 22, 2025 07:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).