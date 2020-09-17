Several Bollywood celebrities extended birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he turned 70 on Thursday. Senior actor Anupam Kher took to Twitter to share a video of himself where he is seen heaping praises on the Prime Minister. "Happy birthday Prime Minister #NarendraModiJi. May God grant you long & healthy life!! Jai Hind !! #HappyBirthdayPMModi," Kher tweeted along with the video. 'Nayak' actor Anil Kapoor also took to Twitter and posted a picture of himself with the Prime Minister where the two are seen holding hands. PM Narendra Modi 70th Birthday: Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Mahesh Babu Extend Heartwarming Wishes To The Hon’ble Prime Minister (View Posts)

"Wishing our honourable PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, a very happy birthday. In everything he does, he thinks of the best interests of the nation and it's people," tweeted Kapoor. "Thank you for your service, now and always Modiji. #HappyBirthdayPMModi," his tweet further read. Actor Abhishek Bachchan also took to Twitter and said, "Wishing a very Happy Birthday to our respected Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji." Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar on the other hand took to Instagram and posted a picture of himself with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and penned down a birthday wish for him. Kangana Ranaut’s Mother Thanks PM Modi, Amit Shah for Providing Y+Security, Says ‘We Were Not Even Associated with That Party, Whole Family Was Congress Loyalist’ (Watch Video)

"Happy Birthday to honourable PM Shri @narendramodi ji. May Lord Ganesh always bless you with lots of Strength, Happiness, and Good Health. #HappyBdayPMModi," the 'Fashion' filmmaker wrote in the caption. Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar took to Twitter to wish the Prime Minister on his 70th birthday. "Namaskar Respected Narendra Bhai, Best wishes to you on your birthday. I wish that God blesses you with longevity @narendramodi," she tweeted.

Anil Kapoor

Wishing our honourable PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, a very happy birthday. In everything he does, he thinks of the best interests of the nation and it's people. Thank you for your service, now and always Modiji.#HappyBirthdayPMModi pic.twitter.com/DbaOl7cdPF — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 17, 2020

Abhishek Bachchan

Wishing a very Happy Birthday to our respected Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 17, 2020

Lata Mangeshkar

Madhur Bhandarkar

Happy Birthday to honourable PM Shri @narendramodi ji . May Lord Ganesh always bless you with lots of Strength, Happiness and Good Health. 💐🙏 #HappyBdayPMModi pic.twitter.com/0lBlBN44ZN — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) September 17, 2020

Anupam Kher

आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi जी।जन्मदिन की बहुत बहुत शुभकामनाएँ!! प्रभु आपको लंबी एवं स्वास्थ्य आयु प्रदान करे!! यही मेरी भगवान से प्रार्थना है!! Happy birthday Prime Minister #NarendraModiJi. May God grant you long & healthy life!! Jai Hind !! 🙏🌺🇮🇳 #HappyBirthdayPMModi pic.twitter.com/8GZVXE7pug — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 17, 2020

Meanwhile, the BJP organised a 'Seva Saptah' from September 14 to 20 to celebrate the Prime Minister's birthday. It is distributing ration amongst the needy, organising blood donation camps and eye-check up camps. The party is also undertaking social initiatives across the nation during this week-long celebration.