The Honourable Prime Minister Of India, Narendra Modi, celebrates his 70th birthday on September 17, 2020. From political parties to celebrities from the entertainment industry to other eminent personalities, all have been extending heartwarming wishes to PM Narendra Modi across social media platforms. South celebs such as Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Mahesh Babu and many others have wished the 14th and current Prime Minister of India with thoughtful messages.

Mahesh Babu writes, "Your dynamic leadership and vision has brought our nation to the forefront of change." On the occasion of PM Narendra Modi's 70th birthday, the Bharatiya Janata Party has organised several events as part of the 'Sewa Saptah' programme. This event which started from September 14 across the country to pray for long life and good health of the beloved Prime Minister. There is also blood donation camps happening, tree plantation drive, and many other events on this occasion. Let's take a look at the wishes posted by south celebs.

Kamal Haasan

Wishing our @PMOIndia best of health, happiness and strength to pull the nation through these tough times. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) September 17, 2020

Mohanlal

Happy Birthday to our Honourable Prime Minister Shri. @narendramodi ji. Wishing many more happy and healthy years to come. @PMOIndia #HappyBirthdayPMModi pic.twitter.com/8VOJd5OuJy — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) September 17, 2020

Mahesh Babu

Wishing our Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji a very Happy Birthday! Your dynamic leadership and vision has brought our nation to the forefront of change. Great health, happiness, and well-being always! — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 17, 2020

Naga Babu Konidela

Happy birthday people's Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji...#HappyBdayNaMo pic.twitter.com/hQEUFsn3P2 — Naga Babu Konidela (@NagaBabuOffl) September 17, 2020

Chiranjeevi

Wishing our beloved PM Shri @narendramodi a very happy 70th birthday! May the force be with you to serve our great nation for many many years! — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) September 17, 2020

Celebs from other industries has also wished PM Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday. Veteran singer Lata Mangeskar, Kangana Ranaut, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and many others have wished the PM.

