Kangana Ranaut's ongoing Twitter feud with Pooja Bhatt via her team's account started after she slammed Vishesh films for encouraging nepotism. While Alia Bhatt has always been on her radar and prefers keeping mum on the topic, it was only recently that Pooja Bhatt joined the online war by putting across her viewpoints. Pooja revealed that Kangana was always a very talented actress and if she wasn't, she wouldn't have been launched under her home banner. The actress' team had then hit back saying launching a talent doesn't give anyone a right to throw 'chappals' at someone. Fun Time! Explaining Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan and Other Bollywood Stars Through Two-Goat Analogy.

Kangana's team had also alleged that Mukesh Bhatt as a producer doesn't like to pay his artists and wants them to work for free. As a reaction to this particular claim, Pooja shared a Facebook video from the time when Ranaut had bagged the award of 'Fresh Face of the year'. It was shortly after her Gangster, her debut movie had hit the screens and Kangana was certainly the new talk of the town. In the video, you can see an excited Ranaut thanking Mukesh Bhatt at the awards ceremony. And just while we were expecting her team to react, they did. Half Yearly Roundup: From Kangana Ranaut in Panga to Tripti Dimri in Bulbbul, 10 Best Performances by a Bollywood Actress in First Half of 2020.

Check Out Pooja Bhatt's Tweet

Guess videos lie too? 🙃 Besides, it takes two to battle. I leave the denials & accusations to more evolved souls. I rather put forth facts! https://t.co/GKwYQW6Au9 https://t.co/J6341QtFAh — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) July 9, 2020

Revealing how the actress is thankful for the banner for launching her, the team said, "Pooja ji Kangana is thankful to Vishesh films fr launching her but she wants outsiders to be treated better,She is thankful that her ex broke up with her but she wishes it ws done respectfully. She feels fortunate to fnd success in world run by men but she wishes patriarchy ends."

Check Out Her Team's Reaction

Pooja ji Kangana is thankful to Vishesh films fr launching her but she wants outsiders to be treated better,She is thankful that her ex broke up with her but she wishes it ws done respectfully,She feels fortunate to fnd success in world run by men but she wishes patriarchy ends🙏 https://t.co/ZZ7VVcRpJZ — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 9, 2020

Meanwhile, Pooja doesn't think she has entered any battle and instead prefers putting across the facts and leaving the denials and accusations to more evolved souls.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 09, 2020 05:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).