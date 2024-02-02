‘She Was Such a Humble Soul,’ Says a Fan
She led a controversial life but She was such a humble soul. Always respected the right people and stood for right in her own ways . Never let anyone know bout her hardships and pain she was going through . Her honesty and humility won heart in lock-up .
RIP #PoonamPandey 💔 https://t.co/VpMIAS0heo
— Rex (@Rex46677) February 2, 2024
Om Shanti
RIP #PoonamPandey. Om Shanti. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/AVfWJriM9j
— Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) February 2, 2024
‘RIP Poonam Pandey, You Were a Brave Girl’, Says Another Fan:
REST IN PEACE #PoonamPandey
YOU WERE BRAVE GIRL 💛
BE HAPPY WHEREVER YOU ARE❤️
— SCROLL DOWN (@DeepestGaming) February 2, 2024
Another Fan Writes ‘Shocking’
Shocking 💔#PoonamPandey
— R. 🕊️✨ (@me_bolungi) February 2, 2024
‘Is It Real?’ Asks Another Shocked Fan
WTF. 😱 Is it real?
Rest in peace Poonam Pandey 🙏
Om Shanti 🙏
Poonam Pandey dies due to cervical cancer 😭#BreakingNews: मॉडल पूनम पाण्डे की मौत, सर्वाइकल कैंसर से पूनम पाण्डेय की मौत#PoonamPandey #Bollywood #Entertainment #PoonamPandeyDeath pic.twitter.com/Uw45Sj3YaY
— PrashantPathak🚩 (@PrashantHindu52) February 2, 2024
Shocking!!!
Shocking !!!
#PoonamPandey Dies Due To Cervical Cancer. pic.twitter.com/hWQjmASXhC
— mr affan 🕴 (@mr_affan07) February 2, 2024
Another Confused Fan Wrote, ‘Is the Account Hacked?’
Is account hacked ? #PoonamPandey pic.twitter.com/HLFCJFoFvn
— Nayanthara (@Nayantharain) February 2, 2024
