Actress and model Poonam Pandey has passed away due to cervical cancer, as indicated by the latest post shared on the actress's social media account. The heartbreaking news of her demise was posted on her official Instagram page on February 2. The sudden news of Poonam Pandey's passing has left fans in shock and disbelief. Most of the fans are expressing their sadness over the actress's demise and offering condolences. The internet is flooded with speculations surrounding the recent news. Check out Twitterati's reactions to Poonam Pandey's death. Poonam Pandey Dies at 32 of Cervical Cancer; Sad News Shared Through Controversial Actress’ Instagram Page.

‘She Was Such a Humble Soul,’ Says a Fan

She led a controversial life but She was such a humble soul. Always respected the right people and stood for right in her own ways . Never let anyone know bout her hardships and pain she was going through . Her honesty and humility won heart in lock-up . RIP #PoonamPandey 💔 https://t.co/VpMIAS0heo — Rex (@Rex46677) February 2, 2024

Om Shanti

‘RIP Poonam Pandey, You Were a Brave Girl’, Says Another Fan:

REST IN PEACE #PoonamPandey YOU WERE BRAVE GIRL 💛 BE HAPPY WHEREVER YOU ARE❤️ pic.twitter.com/rWOeu7SsSJ — SCROLL DOWN (@DeepestGaming) February 2, 2024

Another Fan Writes ‘Shocking’

‘Is It Real?’ Asks Another Shocked Fan

Shocking!!!

Another Confused Fan Wrote, ‘Is the Account Hacked?’

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)