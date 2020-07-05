The United States of America observes its Independence Day on July 4. Every year there is large gathering for celebration of this wonderful day. This day is celebrated with fireworks, parades, carnivals, family reunions, political speeches, and much more. But owing to the ongoing crisis, this year many have avoided public gatherings and instead kept it as a low-key celebration with loved ones. Preity Zinta and Sunny Leone, who are currently in the US, have also celebrated this day with their families. Kim Kardashian’s Husband Kanye West Announces 2020 Presidential Run (View Tweet).

Bollywood actresses Preity Zinta and Sunny Leone have shared pic and video, respectively, and shared a glimpse of their Fourth of July celebrations with their families. Preity has shared a pic that also features her husband Gene Goodenough and her mommy dearest. Requesting everyone to stay at home and be safe, the actress posted, “Fireworks are on us #Stayhome #Staysafe #patiparmeshwar #Ma #Bruno #happy4thofjuly #Ting”. Twitterati Shares Funny Memes On Kim Kardashian Becoming The First Lady After Kanye West Announces His Run For 2020 US Presidential Elections.

Preity Zinta With Her Family

On the other hand, Sunny Leone is also celebrating America’s Independence Day with her lovely family. She has shared a video on Instagram featuring her husband Daniel Weber and the three adorable munchkins. One just can’t miss the fun Independence Day filter used by the actress. She wished everyone by posting, “Happy 4th of July! Proud to be an American!! Mia familia”.

Sunny Leone With Her Family

On this occasion, US President Donald Trump shared on Twitter, “On this wonderful day, we celebrate our history, our heroes, our heritage, our flag, and our FREEDOM. Happy Fourth of July to Everyone! #SaluteToAmerica.”

