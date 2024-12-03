Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on October 19, 2024. However, despite the joyous occasion, tension seems to be brewing in their marital life. On December 2, Prince, known for his stint on MTV Roadies, shared a cryptic post reacting to Yuvika’s recent delivery vlog. His post read, “Kuch log vlogs mein jhooth bol ke, sache ban jate hai. Or kuch log chup rahe kar galat sabit ho jate hai. Is zamane mein rishte se jada vlogs important hai (Some people lie in vlogs and appear truthful, while others stay silent and are proven wrong. In today's world, vlogs are more important than relationships).” This came a day after Yuvika shared a vlog on December 1, detailing how she had informed Prince and his family about her delivery date. It’s a Baby Girl! Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary Welcome Their Little Princess.

Trouble in Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary’s Marital Life?

The tension began when Prince Narula claimed that Yuvika Chaudhary hadn’t informed him or his family about the delivery. In a vlog on his YouTube channel, he mentioned learning about it from someone else while he was in Pune for auditions. Upon hearing the news, he rushed back to be by her side. Yuvika, in her defense, stated that her doctors advised early admission, but she chose to wait a day or two for Prince to get a break from his shoot. She expressed her desire for him to be present and even shared a screenshot of their video call, showing him on his way home. ‘MTV Roadies Double Cross’: Rhea Chakraborty Takes Charge As Gang Leader Alongside Neha Dhupia and Prince Narula on the Youth Reality Show (Watch Promo).

Prince Narula’s Cryptic Post

(Photo Credits: Instagram)

Prince Narula’s recent cryptic post in response to Yuvika Chaudhary’s vlog has sparked speculation, leaving fans wondering about the state of their relationship amidst these public revelations.

