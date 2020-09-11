Akshay Kumar has delivered some great comedies with director Priyadarshan and their combination certainly weaved magic on the big screen. While Hera Pheri continues to find a place in our list of all-time favourite comedies, Bhool Bhulaiyaa is on its way to having a sequel sans Kumar of course. For the ones who were waiting for this duo to collaborate on a new project together, here's a good piece of news for y'all. Priyadarshan has confirmed signing Khiladi Kumar for his next and the shooting of which is expected to start next year. Akshay Kumar Refuses Role in Mohanlal-Priyadarshan's Big-Budget Kunjali Marakkar Biopic?

Talking about his next project with the Housefull actor, Priyadarshan in his conversation with Mid-Day said, "Akshay and I were supposed to take the film on floors by December. But, due to the current crisis, my films have got delayed. This movie will roll by July or August," adding that the actor recently gave his nod to the script's final draft.

Revealing if he was apprehensive in approaching Akshay after so many years (their last collaboration was in 2010), Priyadarshan said, "All these years, I was afraid whether I had the right subject to approach him. His doors were always open for me, but I did not go to him. He is still the same, constantly in search of good content. I have had bitter experiences in Bollywood where I have found it difficult to [reach out to] certain stars. After doing so many films, I don't want to beg stars to work with me. I would rather work with people who like to team up with me." Priyadarshan Mourns Irrfan Khan's Sad Demise, Says the Actor Wanted to Do a Full-Length Comedy Movie with Him.

While Akshay is currently in Scotland shooting with Vaani Kapoor for Bell Bottom, Priyadarshan is busy with Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Meezan Jaaferi's Hungama 2. Once they wrap their prior commitments they will start discussing the casting details for their next comedy. And we are anxiously waiting for that same announcement.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 11, 2020 08:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).