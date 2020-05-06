Priyadarshan Mourns Irrfan Khan's Sad Demise, Says the Actor Wanted to Do a Full-Length Comedy Movie with Him

Priyadarshan mourns Irrfan Khan's sudden demise (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Irrfan Khan's sudden demise startled the entire entertainment industry and the actor's family received prayers from all over the world. From Angelina Jolie and Natalie Portman in Hollywood to all the B-towners and celebs down south prayed for his soul to rest in peace. While it's still heartbreaking to come to terms with his loss, reading about his different unplanned, unannounced ventures with different directors lighten up our depressed souls. It was only recently that popular director Priyadarshan spoke about how the late actor wanted to do a movie with him. Pakistani TV Show Host Aamir Liaquat Jokes About Irrfan Khan and Sridevi's Death, Apologises Later.

In his recent interaction with The News Minute, when Priyadarshan was asked about his reaction to Irrfan's demise, the director said, "It came as a shocker, especially in the wake of reports that he had recovered from the illness. I did speak to him four months ago and he appeared cheerful and optimistic. In fact, he wanted me to do a full-length comedy flick with him." The duo had earlier worked together in Billu and their bond grew stronger with times. Amitabh Bachchan Explains Why The 'Grief of Irrfan Khan's Death is More Intense Than Rishi Kapoor's Death' For Him (View Post).

"During the shoot of Billu, we forged a close relationship in a short time and that’s why I feel the loss personally. He was such a great person, so genuine, so affable and down-to-earth. Also, he was quite contented, never bargained for his remuneration, and can you imagine, he said ‘no’ to the likes of Ridley Scott. For a person with a theatre background, I expected him to be loud and dramatic, but he was nowhere near that. Subtlety was his biggest asset. I will miss him," the director added further.

Earlier Tumbbad creator Anand Gandhi had revealed his plans of working with Irrfan in his next project based on a pandemic. The filmmaker shared a great bond with the actor and was also looking forward to working with him in future. But destiny certainly had some different plans.