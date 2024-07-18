Priyanka Chopra, born on July 18, 1982, in Jamshedpur, India, has emerged as a powerhouse in the world of entertainment. Starting her career as a model, she quickly rose to fame and won the prestigious Miss World title in 2000, showcasing her charisma and talent on a global stage. Transitioning seamlessly into acting, and made her debut in 2002 with the Tamil film Thamizhan in which she was paired opposite Thalapathy Vijay. The following year, Priyanka Chopra made her Bollywood debut with the film The Hero: Love Story of a Spy in 2003, marking the beginning of a stellar film career. Known for her versatility, she has delivered standout performances in films such Aitraaz, Fashion, Barfi!, Mary Kom, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Bajirao Mastani, among others. Priyanka Chopra Jonas Birthday: 5 Inspiring Quotes by the Actress That Can Boost Anybody’s Confidence.

Priyanka Chopra’s impeccable performances have garnered her numerous accolades, including the National Film Award, solidifying her status as one of India’s most accomplished actresses. After gaining prominence in India with her acclaimed performances and achievements, including winning the Miss World title in 2000, Priyanka Chopra ventured into international waters. Her breakthrough in Hollywood came with the lead role in the TV series Quantico (2015-2018), where she played the character of Alex Parrish, an FBI recruit. Priyanka further solidified her presence in Hollywood with roles in films like Baywatch, Isn’t It Romantic, Matrix Resurrections, the series Citadel and the recent release Heads of State, among others. Priyanka Chopra Birthday Special: A Perpetual Red Carpet Glamazon, Eloquent and Exquisite, She Brings Her Own Sassy Spotlight!

Priyanka Chopra's Best Roles in Bollywood

On the occasion of her birthday today, let’s take a look at global icon Priyanka Chopra's finest roles in Hindi Cinema.

'Fashion'

Priyanka Chopra won the National Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in Fashion. Her character, Meghna Mathur, is an ambitious girl who moves to Mumbai to become a supermodel. Her journey through success, downfall and redemption is central to the story.

'Don'

Directed by Farhan Akhtar, this action-thriller features Priyanka Chopra as Roma, a feisty and determined Interpol officer who is on a mission to capture the elusive criminal Don, played by Shah Rukh Khan.

'Barfi!'

A heartwarming story about a mute and deaf man named Barfi, played by Ranbir Kapoor, and his relationship with two women, one of whom is Jhilmil, an autistic girl. Priyanka Chopra's portrayal of Jhilmil was widely acclaimed for its sensitivity and depth.

'Krrish'

Priyanka Chopra plays the love interest of the protagonist, Krrish, played by Hrithik Roshan. Her character, Priya, is central to the personal life of the superhero, adding emotional depth to the action-packed narrative.

'Bajirao Mastani'

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film is an epic historical romance that tells the story of the Maratha Peshwa Bajirao I (played by Ranveer Singh) and his second wife Mastani (played Deepika Padukone). Priyanka Chopra plays Kashibai, Bajirao's first wife, whose life is deeply affected by her husband's love for Mastani. Her portrayal of Kashibai's grace and strength earned her critical acclaim.

These films showcase Priyanka Chopra’s versatility and talent, contributing significantly to her successful career in the Indian film industry. Here’s to many more years of success and brilliance! Happy Birthday, Priyanka!

