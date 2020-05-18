Priyanka Chopra Jonas Looks Fashionably Hot as She Poses for a Sunkissed Selfie in an All White Crochet Outfit (View Pic)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Photo Credits: Insta)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas cannot keep calm. Why do we say this? As amid lockdown, the global icon has been on a picture sharing spree on Instagram and boy she is in no mood to slow down. From playing dress-up with her little niece, cuddling her pets to even reminiscing her Cannes moment with hubby Nick Jonas, PeeCee has turned out to be this social butterfly and we are loving it. Well, now before the Monday blues kick in, the desi girl shared a selfie of herself on Insta and it's driving the internet crazy. In the said photo, the B-townie can be seen all sunkissed and looking sexy AF. Priyanka Chopra's Cosy Quarantine with Hubby Nick Jonas is Fire, Ice and Everything Nice (View Pics).

Elaborating on the pic, Priyanka can be seen looking glamorous in a pair of white crochet co-ords. Not just this, the actress can also be seen wearing a hat with a pair of cool sunnies. Talking about her makeup game, it looks fuss-free and minimal. Not to miss, those cherry lips. 'Feeling blessed. ⁣The sun, a hat and a cherry lip... it’s a good day,' she captioned the post. Must say, Mrs Jonas, is really having a gala time in quarantine and exactly knows how to keep herself busy amid the pandemic. Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares A Pic Of Her ‘First Day Out In Two Months’ Wearing a Face Mask.

Check Out Priyanka Chopra's Selfie Below:

For the unversed, Priyanka is not in Mumbai but instead is quarantining with Nick in the United States. All we wanna say is that keep such sizzling posts coming, as they bring joy. Meanwhile, on the work front, PeeCee was last seen in Shonali Bose's directorial, The Sky Is Pink. The actress will be next seen in a flick titled as The White Tiger. Stay tuned!