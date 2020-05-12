Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares A Pic Of Her ‘First Day Out In Two Months’ Wearing a Face Mask

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Everyone has been following the lockdown protocols after the coronavirus outbreak has happened. The rising COVID-19 cases across the globe has left everyone tensed wondering when everything would get settled. Individuals have been urged to stay at home and if there’s a need to step out to purchase anything, one has to wear a mask in order to keep themselves protected. Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas has shared a selfie on her Instagram and she has mentioned that it is her first day out in two months. Priyanka Chopra's Cosy Quarantine with Hubby Nick Jonas is Fire, Ice and Everything Nice (View Pics).

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is living with her husband Nick Jonas at their Los Angeles abode. The actress frequently keeps sharing pictures and videos on Instagram, giving a glimpse of her quarantine life. Like every other individual, even the Jonas’ have been adhering to safety instructions. The actress stepped out of her home for the first time in two months and shared a picture of the same on Instagram. She can be seen wearing a face mask while stepping out. While sharing the pic, she captioned it as, “Eyes are never quiet. #FirstDayOutIn2Months Thanks for the masks @avoyermagyan”. Priyanka Chopra Jonas Joins Greta Thunberg to Protect the Most Vulnerable Children Affected By COVID-19.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has often put up posts these days and urged everyone to follow the guidelines and stay strong together during this crucial phase. She along with her hubby Nick Jonas were a part of the virtual concert ‘I For India’ that was organised to raise funds for coronavirus relief.