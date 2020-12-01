Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are celebrating their second wedding anniversary. Over the two years, they have only become a stronger example of, what the internet calls, #CoupleGoals. They have treated us with a lot of mushy pics and news about their life. Thye have raved about each other in interviews. They have worked on projects together. In two years, the couple has achieved some major and some minor milestones in their married life.

Today, as we celebrate NickYanka's wedding anniversary with their fans, we are going to talk about some major events that happened in their life as a couple. Nick Jonas Celebrates His First Holi With Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Other Bollywood Celebs, Colourful Pictures Are Out!

Sucker

After the wedding of Nick and Priyanka, The Jonas Brothers made a comeback. Interestingly, all the significant others of the boys in the band were in the music video. Along with Priyanka, Sophie Turner (Joe's wife) and Danielle (Kevin's wife) also featured in it. So, Sucker became the first project that saw Nickyanka on screen together.

Sangeet Deal With Amazon

Inspired by their own wedding sangeet, Nickyanka developed a reality show, where the families of the groom and the bride would participate in a dance-off. The couple even snagged a deal with Amazon Studios for it. The pre-production on the show was supposed to begin in February 2020, but it is safe to assume that the show has been delayed due to the pandemic.

Move To New Home

Priyanka and Nick were staying in New York in the initial months of their marriage. They made a move to LA in 2020, after buying a mansion worth $20 million in 2019. As per a report by Vogue, the total area of the couple’s house is close to 20,000 square foot. The massive building has seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms.

Pandemic

The pandemic struck and Nick and Priyanka were locked in the same house in a lockdown. In various interviews, they have said that this is the most time they got to spend with each other. They called it the silver lining.

During the pandemic, Nick and Priyanka donated for various charities. They even appeared together virtually for I For India concert to raise funds.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas have decided to donate towards the following charities – UNICEF, Friends of Aseema, Feeding America, GOONJ, Médecins Sans Frontières, No Kid Hungry, GiveIndia, International Association for Human Values, PM CARES and SAG-AFTRA.

Move To London

Priyanka had talked about moving to London with Nick sometime in the future. She had called the city relatable. But the moment came too early for them. The actress was appointed the British Fashion Council’s Ambassador for Positive Change. She moved to London for a year. Nick came along with her and they became a part of the 'Feed' holiday campaign. Priyanka is also shooting for Text For You in London.

Nick has his tours and production ventures. So, there is a good chance that the couple might have to live in separate countries for almost a year. Priyanka had stayed in India for a while when she was shooting fort Netflix's The White Tiger. And before getting married, Nickyanka knew what they were signing up for.

