Priyanka Chopra’s Mother Madhu Chopra Reveals Why Her Father Disapproved Her Western Outfits When She Was a Teenager

Priyanka Chopra, Madhu Chopra (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra is currently in the United States with hubby dearest, Nick Jonas combating the coronavirus by adhering to all the rules and regulations led by the government. She is far away from India and her family. Recently, in her interview with Tatler magazine, PeeCee had spilt beans on how her late father, Dr Ashok Chopra would not let her wear body-hugging clothes at the time when she was a 16-years-old teenager and used to return from the US to India. Many eyebrows were raised when desi girl revealed this secret out. However, now in an interview with Spotboye, Priyanka's mom, Madhu Chopra clarified on why her dad used to behave in such a way back then. Coronavirus Pandemic: Priyanka Chopra – Nick Jonas to Donate to Organisations Helping Doctors, Low Income Groups and Support Entertainment Industry.

The Baywatch star's mother said that the reason Priyanka’s dad never liked her wearing tight clothes as they used to stay in Rai Bareilly at that time. “It wasn't exactly like that. You see she was 15/16 and had returned from the US. My husband simply didn't approve of the glamorous Western wear that she had started donning. You see, we were in Rai Barelli then. And trust me, ek din bolne ke baad, she came to her Indian wear. She never hurt us. She is a very intelligent girl.” Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Donate $100,000 to Women Doing Their Bit in the Health Crisis.

Indeed, beti ho to aisi. If we recollect, last time, it was during the Holi party when Priyanka was with her mom and brother. Meanwhile, NickYanka, like everyone else is self-isolating and chilling at abroad. The pair have also pledged to donate to the ones in need during the crisis. Stay tuned!