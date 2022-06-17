Telugu superstar Prabhas, who will share the screen with Deepika Padukone in Project K, has asked the makers to postpone the shoot by a week after Deepika was rushed to the hospital after feeling uneasy on the sets. Reports say Prabhas, who was shooting for the film with the Piku actress in Hyderabad, requested the producers to push the schedule forward by a week to help Deepika recover from her illness. Project K: Second Shoot Schedule of Prabhas and Deepika Padukone’s Upcoming Movie to Resume Soon.

Project K marks Deepika and Prabhas' first film together. It is also Deepika's first Telugu film. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani in key roles, and is directed by Nag Ashwin. Deepika Padukone Rushed to Hospital After Increased Heart Rate; Actress Returns to Project K Sets After Treatment – Reports.

Last month, the director had revealed that the film is in the early stages of shooting. Nag Ashwin tweeted in Telugu, "We recently wrapped a schedule. Prabhas' introduction bit was shot in this schedule. The project is still in the early stages of the shoot, so there is still a lot more time to go for the promotions. But rest assured Prabhas' fans, we are putting our heart and soul into this film."

