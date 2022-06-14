Reportedly, Deepika Padukone was rushed to a hospital in Hyderabad after her 'heart rate increased' and she got unwell on sets of Project K. As per sources, the actress felt uneasy on the sets and was immediately taken to the hospital. After being examined by doctors, she seemed stable and so returned on the sets, added the reports. Project K: Deepika Padukone Gets a Special Welcome From Makers As She Kickstarts Shooting for Prabhas-Nag Ashwin’s Film in Hyderabad!

Deepika Padukone Hospitalised:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bombay Times (@bombaytimes)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)