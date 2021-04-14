Actress Radhika Madan updated her fans that she is going to Delhi. The actress made the announcement of her departure in a special video, where she is dancing her way home. Radhika Madan Cutely Poses With a Dog but It’s Her ‘Tuada Kutta Tommy’ Reference That Is Winning Hearts.

In the video, Radhika is at the airport carrying her luggage, when she suddenly decides to stop and moonwalk, leaving her followers entertained. The Angrezi Medium actress captioned the Instagram post, uploaded on Tuesday as: "Lo Chali main #enroutehome #airportdiaries". Radhika Madan Says a Delightful Hello to Summer With a Bright Cover for Reverie Magazine!

Check Out Radhika Madan's Instagram Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika Madan (@radhikamadan)

On the work front, Radhika will soon be seen in the film Shiddat.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2021 01:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).