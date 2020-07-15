Actress Radhika Madan has shared a sweet birthday message for her mother, whom she has lovingly called "Anil Kapoor" of the family. Radhika took to her verified Instagram account, where she shared a string of pictures along with her mother. Two of the images feature Radhika as a toddler. "Happy birthday to the Anil Kapoor of our family. I am what I am because of you. #Ayearyounger, #Mammasgirlforlife," she captioned the image. Radhika Madan’s Quirky Photoshoot After Her Leg Day at Gym in Unmissable

Radhika recently posted a hilarious new photograph showing how a photoshoot is like after a "leg day". On Instagram, Radhika shared a snapshot from a photo-shoot where she is seen bending down and holding her knee with one hand and the wall with the other. Speaking about her work, Radhika was last seen in "Angrezi Medium", the last Bollywood release before the lockdown, and also the final film of the late Irrfan Khan. Radhika Madan Is a Carefree Chic in Denim Shorts; Actress Shares Smiling Pic Playing Synthesiser

Check Out Radhika Madan's Instagram Post Below

She will next be seen in the upcoming romantic comedy "Shiddat", which also stars Mohit Raina, Diana Madan and Sunny Kaushal, and is directed by Kunal Deshmukh of "Jannat" fame on a script by Shridhar Raghavan and Dheeraj Rattan.

