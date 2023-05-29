Actor-dancer Raghav Juyal will next be seen in the action thriller Yudhra with Siddhant Chaturvedi and for his role he took intense training to perform stunts. Sources close to the actor says he took intense boxing training to perform high octane stunts in this Excel Entertainment production, which is an out and out action film, making it first in this genre for the actor. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Raghav Juyal Was Paid Rs 1.2 Crore for Salman Khan’s Movie - Reports.

Speaking about this, Raghav said, "I have taken up boxing in the past. But took a pause after that. However, when the film came to me, I resumed my training. It came in handy for the film. Yudhra is a marvelous action film and this skill set added to the prep of my character." Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Raghav Juyal Reveals He Was Shuttling Between Salman Khan's Film and Guneet Monga's Untitled Project.

Watch Yudhra First Look:

His latest movie that got released was Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde-starrer Kisi ka Bhai Kisi ka Jaan, which also stars southern star Venkatesh, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Bhumika Chawla to name a few.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 29, 2023 01:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).