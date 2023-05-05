Dancer-actor Raghav Juyal supposedly got paid Rs 1.2 crore for his part in the Salman Khan-starrer Kisi ka bhai kisi ki Jaan, which marked his foray into Bollywood. An insider says, "Raghav was paid a sum of Rs 1.2 crore for his role in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. This came owing to his popularity amongst the youth and his incredible relatability with the digital audiences." Raghav Juyal's Remuneration for Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Was Rs 1.2 Crore – Reports.

"He is one of the most popular names on social media. He had quite a journey from being a reality show contestant to a reality show host and now an actor".A dancer-choreographer and now turned actor, Raghav's call to fame was his slow motion dance moves. He has been nicknamed as the King of Slow Motion. In the movie, Raghav plays the role of one of the younger brothers of Salman's character in the movie. Are Raghav Juyal and Shehnaaz Gill Dating? Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Actor Breaks Silence on Link-Up Rumours.

Apart from the recent release, Raghav will also be seen soon in two films by Guneet Monga's production house and Yudhra with Siddhant Chaturvedi for Excel Entertainment.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2023 04:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).