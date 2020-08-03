The festival of bond and protection, Raksha Bandhan is celebrated in India on August 3, 2020. This one is quite special from the normal ones, as it's all about loving one's siblings. On this day, it is usually the sister who ties a sacred thread on her brother's wrist and in return, the man agrees to be her guardian for life. Giving a glimpse into the celebration straight from her home, Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon shared a pic in which she can be seen tying Rakhi on sister, Nupur Sanon's wrist. She took to her social media and penned a beautiful post dedicating to her best friend cum sista on this auspicious day. COVID-19 Lockdown: Kriti Sanon Gives Head Massage to Sister Nupur During the Janata Curfew (Watch Video).

Along with some smiling moments from the rakhi time, Kriti also wrote quite a heart-touching note for her sister. She mentioned about her feelings when she held Nupur for the first time in her hands and also added how it made her realise that she needs to protect her. Ahead, the Raabta actress also called Nupur her 'best friend' and expressed how she never missed having a brother in life. The post indeed is special and how. Kriti Sanon Flaunts Her New Look on Instagram After Sister Nupur Sanon Gives Her a Haircut in a Goofy Video!

Check Out Kriti Sanon's Post For Nupur Below:

Kriti and Nurpur share a very special bond as the former often teases fans with their goofy videos on Instagram. However, the smile on Nupur's face in the photo above is too cute. All we wish that the bond between the sisters grow stronger with each passing day. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 03, 2020 03:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).