Remember the time when Akshay Kumar had set himself on fire? Yes, the day he announced his digital debut with, The End on Amazon Prime. Well, the same show was earlier supposed to start shooting this year but the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has compelled the makers to shift their schedule and make way for Akshay's prior commitments. While we wondered if his show was put on a back burner considering his steady film announcements, a new report in an entertainment portal suggests it has been delayed but not shelved definitely.

The show's producer, Vikram Malhotra was recently asked about an update on Akshay's upcoming show. While explaining the reason for its delay, he said, "It isn't a project that we, as makers, can tweak and start (shooting) next month. We've used the time to improve the material." When asked about the change in the show's shooting schedule, he said, "The show was to roll in December tentatively, with Akshay joining us in January 2021. But, it has been four months (into the lockdown), and it will be a few more months before normalcy is restored. Akshay, too, has other commitments. So, we are hoping to get into production by the second half of 2021." That's definitely a long wait for his fans but he has a steady lineup ready nonetheless.

While Akshay had announced his digital debut with Amazon Prime, he'll end up making one on Disney+ Hotstar instead. The actor's next release, Laxmmi Bomb with Kiara Advani is set for an OTT premiere and reports are rife that it's hitting the digital space in September 2020. Probably on his birthday, September 9. Let's wait and watch if he's

