Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha isolated as a precautionary measure on Monday, after her Ram Setu co-star Akshay Kumar was hospitalised with Covid infection. Nushrratt had herself tested, and the result is awaited. "Isolation. Steam Inhalation. Precautions. Stay Safe," the actress wrote on a boomerang video she posted on Instagram Story. Ram Setu: 45 Crew Members Test Positive for COVID-19, After Akshay Kumar – Reports.

"As soon as Nushrratt got to know that Akshay Kumar had tested positive, she immediately self-isolated. She is observing precautionary measures as advised by the doctors, to maintain best health when the shoot resumes," a source close to the actress said. Earlier in the day, Akshay informed on social media that he had been hospitalised after testing positive for the virus. Forty-five members of the Ram Setu crew have tested positive, too. Akshay Kumar Tests Positive for COVID-19, Actor Is in Home-Quarantine (View Post).

Check Out Nushrratt Bharuccha's Instagram Story Below:

Nushrratt Bharuccha's Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ram Setu is scheduled to release next year. Nushrratt also has Chhorri, Hurdang, Janhit Mein Jaari and Ajeeb Daastaans coming up.

