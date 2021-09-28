Ranbir Kapoor is truely doing everything to keep the Kapoor legacy alive. As Rishi Kapoor had once said in an interview that Ranbir is averse to the cliched idea of Bollywood movies of dancing around trees and romancing. True to that, the young Kapoor has tried to do diverse roles and excelled in most of them. He first learned the craft from a school of acting, then understood how Indians view and do the same craft by being Sanjay Leela Bhansali's assistant and then debuted into movies. Ranbir has a distinct affable charm and immensely addictive screen persona that grabs your attention immediately. Ranbir maybe a product of nepotism but today, if he is still continuing it's because of his talent and not because of his surname. From Playing Chocolate Boy in ‘Saawariya’ to Essaying Flawed ‘Sanju’: Evolution of Ranbir Kapoor in Bollywood

On his birthday today, we would like to talk about the 10 highly rated movies of Ranbir Kapoor on IMDb.

Barfi!

Ratings: 8.1

It doesn't surprise us at all. A deaf and muter hero with a heroine who has Autism nobody could have envisioned such a movie in a commercial space. Ranbir could have refused the role as at that time, a heroes are supposed to be perfect. He didn't just pick up the role but owned it like a boss.

Rockstar

Ratings: 7.7

The jury is still divided on this because many claimed they couldn't feel the pain of Janardan played by Ranbir. But this Imtiaz Ali-Ranbir combo made many go crazy about him. Add to that some amazing music by A R Rahman, Rockstar today is a mood!

Sanju

Ratings: 7.7

Yet another highly debatable biopic by Bollywood, Sanju was the highest grossing movie of 2017. Ranbir transitioned completely as Sanjay Dutt and it was unbelievably.

Wake Up Sid

Ratings: 7.6

Simple, sweet and relatable movie about a indecisive urban youth and a goal-oriented older woman. Wake Up Sid is love...it's so refreshing! Ranbir played the wily and flaky 20-something perfectly.

Rocket Singh: Salesman Of The Year

Ratings: 7.5

One of the most underrated movies of YRF, Rocket Singh was such fun to watch. Ranbir was effortless in the film.

Tamasha

Ratings: 7.3

The funny part about Tamasha is you either love or you thoroughly dislike it. There's no grey area. Very rarely would you find a movie which got such extreme reactions. Ranbir did such a superb job in the movie that many identified with him.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Ratings: 7.2

A box-office happy movie, YJHD is a movie that teenagers and a few 20-somethings swear by. Nobody judged Ranbir's decision to travel the world and leave everything and everyone behind including his friend who hero-worshipped him. Even when he fell for Deepika Padukone eventually, nobody berated him. Ranbir made the character so believable that people just couldn't get enough of it. The Kapil Sharma Show: Riddhima Kapoor Sahani Reveals How Brother Ranbir Kapoor Use to Give Her Clothes to His Girlfriends

Rajneeti

Ratings: 7.1

Rajneeti was a stunner at least in terms of Ranbir Kapoor. The latter built his image as a romantic hero and suddenly shocked everyone when he played a cunning, manipulative politician.

Jagga Jasoos

Ratings: 6.5

Jagga Jasoos is yet another movie of Ranbir Kapoor that didn't get its due probably because of its supremely delayed released. The movie lost its sheen and a lot of its audience. But Ranbir managed to excel even in that.

Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani

Ratings: 6.4

Comedy is not everyone's cup of tea and after the 90s, this genre is almost dead and relegated to Kapil Sharma brand of comedy. In between all that, Ranbir did a fab job here.

Bachna Ae Haseeno

Ratings: 6.1

A cliched and favourite Bollywood trope of a non-committal man and two women falling for him. But the third woman manages to show him the error of his ways. Ranbir as a lover boy is quite a snack!

