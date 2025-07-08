The much-anticipated first look of Nitesh Tiwari's magnum opus Ramayana was unveiled on July 3. The introduction video of the upcoming mythological film has taken the internet by storm. The film boasts an ensemble cast including Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Yash as Lakshman, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. Television and film actress Indira Krishnan, who played Rashmika Mandanna's mother in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, is also a part of the film, marking her reunion with Ranbir Kapoor. She will portray the role of Kaushalya, the mother of Lord Ram in the epic. In a recent interview, the actress spoke about Ranbir Kapoor and praised him for being a loving father to Raha Kapoor. ‘Little out of Context’: Dipika Chikhlia REACTS to Arun Govil’s Casting As Raja Dasharatha in Nitesh Tiwari and Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Ramayana’.

Indira Krishnan on Ranbir Kapoor’s Bond With Daughter Raha

While speaking to NDTV, Indira Krishnan revealed that Ranbir Kapoor's humble behaviour, kindness, and fatherhood made her fond of him. She revealed being deeply moved by the way he spoke about his daughter Raha. She said, "He told me 'Raha is his dal chawal.' The simplicity and love with which he talks about his daughter, it stayed with me." She also shared that Ranbir would frequently ask her about the books her son Anirush used to read when he was a kid. She said, "Every day he would remind me, 'Mam did you get the books for Raha?'"

Watch the Announcement Video of ‘Ramayana’

Indira Krishnan on Working With Ranbir Kapoor in ‘Ramayana’

Sharing her experience of working with Ranbir Kapoor, Indira Krishnan revealed that it was Ranbir who recommended her to Nitesh Tiwari for Ramayana. She said that Ranbir doesn't behave like a big star at all, and it was his simplicity that made a huge impact on her. She said, "The first day I went to the set, I felt that I would be treated differently because I am from the television industry. But to my shock, when Ranbir came to the set, he directly came to greet me. We share a good relation because of of working together in Animal."

She added, "He comes to the set, and it doesn't feel like a star has come. He doesn't consider himself a star. He connects with people; he's human. He has humanness and politeness with everyone, be it you or someone from the spot department or makeup.The one thing I learnt from Ranbir is that if you don't treat everyone with kindness and respect, you won't receive it. I feel it's naturally inside him. In television, I've seen arrogance." ‘Ramayana’: Chinmayi Sripada Defends Ranbir Kapoor’s Casting As Lord Ram Amid Backlash Over Actor’s Beef Comment, Says ‘Babaji Who Uses God’s Name Can Be a Rapist…’ (View Post).

Indira Krishnan Talks About Her ‘Ramayana’ Co-Star Ranbir Kapoor

Produced by Namit Malhotra, the first part of Ramayana is set to hit theatres on Diwali 2026, followed by the second part in Diwali 2027.

