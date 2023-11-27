As the Animal team is in Chennai, Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor expressed his deep respect for South Indian cinema, citing his respect for superstars such as Rajinikanth, Thalapathy Vijay, Kamal Haasan, and Ajith. The clip that has gone viral on social media saw Ranbir talking about Southern cinema, as well as its craze among fans and how inspiring it is to watch these stars make dramatic entries and action scenes. Ranbir Kapoor Rushes to Help Fans Who Fall Down in Excitement to Meet Him at Brahmastra Screening on National Cinema Day (Watch Viral Video).

Here's What Ranbir Said

#RanbirKapoor is in awe of how South Stars are celebrated by fans..pic.twitter.com/zsWJ7b0x7Q — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) November 26, 2023

He said, “Looking at the craze for the heroes and the heroines, I think it is very inspiring to watch. As an actor, you aspire for that, and when you see Rajini sir’s entry, or Thalapathy Vijay, or all the great stars like Kamal Haasan sir, or Ajith sir, You see that their audience and their fans just love them so much, and I believe that is just very inspiring to watch.” Bobby Deol, talking about the action scenes in the film, said, “If you watch the film, you will be amazed. The action scenes in the film are so well choreographed that there are no special effects used. It is just very raw and gritty; it is absolutely brutal. Just two animals going at it.”

Ranbir, talking about the film, said, “This movie is basically about obsessive love. No kind of obsession is ever healthy, and this is what it is about. The character is just someone who is deeply obsessed with his father’s love; he craves it. There are also childhood scars that shape him, later turning him into what he is.” Directed and written by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, and Shakti Kapoor, among others. It will hit theatres on December 1.

