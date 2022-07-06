Ranveer Singh celebrates his birthday today (July 6). The ‘enthu cutlet’ of Bollywood who is currently in the US with wifey Deepika Padukone is sure to ring his born day with great zeal. Having said that, it was in the year 2010 when Singh entered showbiz with YRF’s Band Baaja Baaraat and since then has been a fan fave. Over the years, he has done both commercial as well as critically acclaimed roles and has learned the art of balancing in the business. He’s witty, ultra-fashionable, super energetic and quite a rare combination. And as he turns a year older today, here’s a list of his top songs which are high on energy. Have a look. Ranveer Singh–Deepika Padukone Photographed Having A Great Time Together At Shankar Mahadevan’s Concert In California (View Pics & Videos).

Tattad Tattad

From the film, Ram Leela, this track has a gujju vibe to it and can make anyone groove to its beats. Ranveer’s moves and expression in the song is just perfect. It’s sung by Aditya Narayan.

Malhari

Up next, we have this fab desi number from the movie Bajirao Mastani. Singh in the role of a King dances his heart out to the Bollywood tunes wherein his energy is something you should watch out for. Literally it’ll give you goosebumps!

Khalibali

Everything about this song is superb. Right from the lyrics, vibe, hookstep to Ranveer in a villainous role, "Khalibali" is unique track featuring the actor from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movie Padmaavat. Ranveer Singh Has Found ‘Choti Deepika’, Shares a Fan’s Video Acting Out a Scene From Ramleela (Watch Video).

Ainvayi Ainvayi

Ranveer in this melody from his debut film is a total powerhouse performer. The actor’s energy blends in supremely well with the Punjabi vibe of the song. Indeed, one of the first chartbusters of the talented lad.

Mera Wala Dance

From the movie Simmba, this track is way too filmy as we get to see Singh dancing to the tunes of Rohit Shetty. You cannot miss out the superstar's swag in this ‘trending’ number sung by Nakash Aziz. Bang-on!

That’s it, guys! These are the top five songs of the birthday boy which will make you hit the dance floor ASAP. Happy birthday, Ranveer Singh!

