Bollywood's dimpled beauty Deepika Padukone turns 35 on January 5, 2021. And while she is aging backwards and like fine wine, her style game continues to progress. If nothing, the lady could pull off a rag and make it look uber stylish; such is her style game. Known for her ample height that put mane of her male co-stars to shame, beauty and acting chops, what Deepi is also known for is her styling. Be it sizzling on Indian red carpets or the ones in Hollywood, Padukone has always stood out and won points with the fashion police. #HappyBirthdayDeepikaPadukone Trends On Twitter As Fans Wish Bollywood’s Queen On Her 35th Birthday!.

And on the eve of Deepika's 35th birthday, here is a small compilation of a plethora of classic styles, done to perfection with some experimental looks thrown in to break the monotony, by Deepika. Deepika Padukone Birthday Special: ’83 With Ranveer Singh, Pathan With Shah Rukh Khan, Film With Prabhas – Every Upcoming Movie of the Padmaavat Actress.

The Classics

Deepika Padukone Style Journey for 2019 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Nailing the florals, Deepika chose a pink printed gown by Gauri and Nainika.Nude pumps, statement floral ear tops, subtle makeup and an easy updo with stray strands.

Deepika Padukone Style Journey for 2019 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bawse Lady, Deepika chose a checkered Paule Ka pantsuit featuring a wrap detailing blazer and flared pants with nude Christian Louboutin, subtle makeup and sleek, shiny hair.

Deepika Padukone Style Journey for 2019 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Cannes 2019 stint saw Deepika pull off a striped pantsuit from Loewe with earrings by Misho Designs, orange stilettoes, textured wavy hair and subtle makeup.

Monochrome Medley

Deepika Padukone Style Journey for 2019 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For the launch of her figure at Madame Tussauds’s Museum in London, Deepika chose white Alberta Ferretti ensemble with jewellery by Lorraine Schwartz, heels by Manolo Blahnik finishing out the look with subtle nude makeup and a low back updo.

Deepika Padukone Style Journey for 2019 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For Filmfare Awards 2019, Deepika chose an Alberta Ferretti tiered gown with a messy low back updo, dainty drop earrings and smokey eyes.

Deepika Padukone Style Journey for 2019 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Cannes 2019 red carpet stint saw her pull off a larger than life Peter Dundas gown with dramatic winged eyes, a crisp high ponytail and strappy sandals.

Deepika Padukone Style Journey for 2019 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For the Nykaa-Femina Beauty Awards 2019, Deepika flaunted her svelte frame in a pleated Amit Aggarwal gown, finishing out the look with subtle makeup and a low back hairdo.

Saree-licious Moments

Deepika Padukone Style Journey for 2019 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

An eternal Sabyasachi muse, Deepika has pulled off a melange of colours and aced them to perfection.

Bold and Beautiful

Deepika Padukone Style Journey for 2019 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Acing colour-blocking, Deepika teamed Gauri and Nainika separates featuring a fuchsia one-shouldered top tucked into a pair of high-waist and cropped red pants with pink rose fuchsia satin pumps from Balenciaga, a flawless bronzed makeup, finishing out with an easy and slightly messy low back updo.

Deepika Padukone Style Journey for 2019 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Met Gala 2019 saw Deepika channel her inner Barbie in a pink Zac Posen gown with a high voluminous hairdo, bold makeup and diamond jewellery.

We believe that nobody else could have pulled off the classic styles as stunningly as Deepika! Nailing the red carpet, Deepika also frequently indulges in her love for the six-yard, monochromes, casual chic styles. Deepika Padukone is one of those few tinsel town divas who have tapped the niche for powerful and sartorial dressing, all with an unapologetic demeanour! Happy Birthday Deepika!

