There is a misguided perception about Rekha. Many believe especially the present generation, fed with heavily edited visuals of Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha at award shows, that the legendary actress mostly did glamorous roles. They probably believe Umrao Jaan is the only different film that she has done in her career. Well they couldn't be more wrong. Rekha has an envious career. Despite being the quintessential heroine in several male-centric movies, she managed to hold on her own with movies that added new dimension to her talent. So it makes us really happy to see Ijaazat taking the first spot on IMDb's list of highly ranked movies of the actress.

On Rekha's birthday, let's talk some more about these top 10 movies rated by the users.

Ijaazat

Rating: 8.3

Ijazat is a gem. If the story is mature and poignant, the music is simply mind blowing. A divorced couple bumps into each other after several years and reminisce about why thier relationship collapsed. Rekha played a very calm and sorted woman who does a lot to accept her husband's ex.

Umrao Jaan

Rating: 7.8

One of the most popular roles of Rekha saw her as a courtesan who falls for a non-committal Nawab. Rekha grows exponentially in this film as it unfolds frame by frame. You can actually see her growing as an actress in the film

Khubsoorat

Rating: 7.6

An extremely likeable film has carefree and happy-go-lucky Rekha clashing with the strict disciplinarian Dina Pathak. Rekha makes this feel good movie even better.

Muqaddar Ka Sikander

Ratings: 7.5

A movie about love and loss, Rekha played a courtesan again who pines for a man who has his heart set on somebody else. Although limited, Rekha shines in every scene.

Silsila

Ratings: 7.3

A real life love triangle was played out on screen apparently with Yash Chopra at the helm of affairs. While Rekha was shown as the homewrecker, she played the character with utmost dignity because she was always the first choice of the man in the equation.

Namak Haram

Ratings: 7.3

An excellent movie on friendship and mis-understanding, this is one of the best Hrishikesh Mukherjee movies of all time. Rekha was more of the hero's girl but she had a fiesty and strong role.

Koi Mil Gaya

Ratings: 7.1

Rekha played Hrithik Roshan's protective mother who would do anything to save him from the bad men and an alien. While highly dramatic, Rekha adds just the right amount of 'Maa' in this cinema.

Suhag

Ratings: 6.7

Rekha doesn't have much role to play here but we loved her in it.

Lajja

Ratings: 6.7

One of the most powerful women-centric films, Lajja has Rekha playing a woman who fights the bad people despite being a victim of the same.

Khoon Bhari Maang

Ratings: 6.6

What should we say about this movie? Highly trolled but nobody has given such a rush ever like Rekha when she puts an end to the man who ruined her life. A damsel in distress who turned into a knight with shining armour for herself.

