Rekha delivered the titular role with profound emotion and grace, rightfully earning both the National Award and the Filmfare Award. In an old interview that surfaced online, she humbly acknowledged her ignorance regarding her magical performance, stating it was nice but not necessarily deserving of a national award. In an era of social media's rampant glorification, she sets new standards for authentic beauty. Asha Bhosle's soulful voice resonates throughout the film, also earning her a National Award. Alongside Khayyam's enchanting melodies—who received both the National and Filmfare awards—and the heart-stirring ghazals by Shahryar, plus a classic by Amir Khusro, 'Umrao Jaan' stands as a timeless cinematic masterpiece, leaving an indelible mark with every frame.

Now, after 44 years, Muzaffar Ali's artistic vision has been beautifully restored and re-released for a new generation to experience. To celebrate this momentous occasion, a stunning coffee table book has also been launched by Mapin. This exquisite collection features evocative essays, rare photographs, handwritten notes, intricate costume sketches, elegant calligraphic scripts, and mesmerising poetry, each telling a part of Umrao Jaan's rich legacy.

“Umrao Jaan” is back in theatres, demonstrating that true artistry never fades.

The film beautifully unfolds in the once-princely state of Awadh in 1855, a time marked by the delicate balance between the fading traditions of nobility and the growing influence of the British Raj. Amidst the captivating dance, music, and poetry, the lives of royal families were steeped in elegance, reflected in the intricate architecture of their havelis and the grandeur of their carriages.

Muzaffar Ali, with his profound attention to detail and genuine quest for authenticity, brings to life the poignant saga of Umrao Jaan. He tells her story from the heartbreaking moment she was abducted and sold into a kotha, to her transformation into a celebrated poetess, ultimately navigating the deep waters of solitude.

In a remarkable choice, the filmmaker decided to focus on the life of a courtesan rather than a heroic male figure of mid-19th-century India. As he poignantly expresses, “Hafez was in my soul. I have no desire to know of conquerors like Alexander and Darius. Ask not of me anything but graciousness and devotion.” This spirit of grace and devotion reflects the rich tehzeeb of Lucknow and the essence of Umrao, a soul embodying both the beauty and pain of her time. She represented not only the outward struggles of Lucknow but also the deep emotional journey within herself, mirroring a world that has, in many ways, been lost.

Muzaffar Ali expresses, “If there is anything I wish to share about my world, it is this. In times when we each grapple with love, betrayal, and heartbreak, poetry emerges as the ultimate healing balm. The melodies of Umrao’s poetry not only echo her life's journey but also capture the very essence of Lucknow. It serves as a foundation of emotion, guiding individuals to soar to unimaginable heights.”

