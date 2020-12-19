Choreographer Remo D’Souza is back home! The ace dance choreographer had been admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital last week after he suffered a heart attack. This news that had left all his near and dear ones and fans worried. A surgery was done to remove the blockage and now Remo is all fine and has also been discharged from the hospital. The 46-year-old has shared a video on Instagram in which it is seen that he has received a heartwarming welcome at home. Remo D’Souza Rushed to Hospital After Suffering From a Heart Attack, Undergoes Angioplasty Surgery.

Through this post, Remo D’Souza has thanked everyone for their prayers and good wishes for his health. He wrote, “Thank you all for the love , prayers and blessings I am back... thank you @gabrieldsouzaaa @__adonis____ and @edie_rockwood for the beautiful welcome back ... and thanks to all my friends.” Remo D’Souza’s Wife Lizelle Shares a Video of the Choreographer Tapping His Feet After His Heart Surgery, Thanks Everyone for Their Prayers!

Remo D’Souza Returns Home

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Remo Dsouza (@remodsouza)

There were several industry pals who were happy to see Remo D’Souza back home in good shape. Many have showered sweet wishes on this video he shared. Tiger Shroff wrote ‘Time to come back stronger than ever’, Shraddha Kapoor said ‘Warrior Remo Sir’, Geeta Kapur mentioned ‘So happy ur home stay blessed stay strong stay healthy stay happy always ... live life remo size !!!!’, Terence Lewis stated ‘This made my day! So happy to see you safe home with your loved ones! Stay blessed n I’m coming to meet u as soon as I’m back in the bay! Love n positive healing vibes to u bro!’ Here’s wishing Remo D’Souza good health and tons of love!

