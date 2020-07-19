Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, 2020, in his Bandra apartment in Mumbai. There have been numerous theories doing behind the actor’s demise. In fact, even Rhea Chakraborty has been a subject to online abuse and threats. She had requested the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to order a CBI inquiry to understand what prompted Sushant to take such a drastic step. Following it, Rhea had been receiving death and rape threats, blaming her for Sushant taking such an extreme step. Rhea Chakraborty Admits Her Relationship With Sushant Singh Rajput, Requests Amit Shah to Initiate a CBI Enquiry in His Suicide Case.

Rhea Chakraborty had shared a screenshot of the message of the threat that she received from a particular Instagram account holder. She mentioned in her post, “But how does my silence give you the right to tell me that you will get me RAPED and MURDERED if I don’t commit suicide @mannu_raaut?” Rhea had urged the cyber cell to take immediate action against the user. And now Abhishek Trimukhe, DCP Zone 9, Mumbai, confirmed saying that ‘an offence has been registered’ after Rhea filed a complaint at the Santacruz Police Station, reports ANI. Rhea Chakraborty Receives Rape and Murder Threats, Actress Calls Out Troll Lady for Misconstruing her Silence.

Rhea Chakraborty Files Complaint Against Two Instagram Account Holders

On the complaint of actor Rhea Chakraborty, an offence has been registered at Santacruz Police Station against two Instagram account holders for sending obscene messages and threatening her: Abhishek Trimukhe, DCP Zone 9, Mumbai. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/UXOrvG1NJW — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2020

Screenshot Of The Rape And Murder Threat

Rhea Chakraborty was called to Mumbai’s Bandra police station on June 18 to record her statement over Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise. There are many other industry members who were also called to record their statements.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 19, 2020 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).