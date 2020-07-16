Dil Bechara actor Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14 by suicide and it's been more than a month that the actor breathed his last. However, looks like there is no stopping to the hatred on the internet against Bollywood bigwigs. It was just a few hours ago when Rhea Chakraborty took to her social media and shared a screengrab of rape and death threats she was receiving from an unknown profile. And now, the actress has come out in open as Sushant's girlfriend and urged Home Minister Amit Shah to initiate a CBI inquiry in the suicide case of the actor. Rhea Chakraborty Receives Rape and Murder Threats, Actress Calls Out Troll Lady for Misconstruing her Silence (View Post).

Chakraborty did not mince her words and came straight to point. She wrote, "Respected @AmitShah sir, I’m Sushant Singh Rajputs girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, it is now over a month since his sudden demise I have complete faith in the government, however in the interest of justice, I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry." Rhea Chakraborty Remembers Rumoured Boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput By Keeping Her WhatsApp Display Picture Along With The Late Actor.

Check Out Rhea Chakraborty's Tweets Below:

Respected @AmitShah sir , I’m sushants Singh Rajputs girlfriend Rhea chakraborty,it is now over a month since his sudden demise I have complete faith in the government, however in the interest of justice , I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry..part 1 .. — Rhea Chakraborty (@Tweet2Rhea) July 16, 2020

Here's Part 2:

Part 2.. I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry into this matter . I only want to understand what pressures , prompted Sushant to take this step. Yours sincerely #satyamevajayate @AmitShah sir — Rhea Chakraborty (@Tweet2Rhea) July 16, 2020

Sushant and Rhea were till now rumoured to be dating, but finally, we know the truth. It was also on the first death anniversary of the actor that Rhea had changed her Whatsapp DP to that with her boyfriend Sushant. Also, #JusticeForSushant has been among the top trends on Twitter since quite a long time and Chakraborty's this move just added more power to the movement. Stay tuned!

