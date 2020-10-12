As Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer had earlier said, the actress is now gearing up to wage a war against all those who tried to defame her during Sushant Singh Rajput's death investigation. The actress is currently out on bail while her brother, Showik Chakraborty continues to face his sentence inside the jail. To start with, Rhea has now written to CBI to take action against Sushant's neighbour, Dimple Thawani for all the false and misleading allegations she made against her. Rhea Chakraborty Visits Santa Cruz Police Station to Mark Attendance, Photographed First Time After Getting Bail.

The same neighbour had claimed that Rhea Chakraborty was dropped home by Sushant on June 13th, a day before his death. These allegations were made by his neighbour on Republic TV channel and Rhea insists they are false and that the neighbour has no proof of it. The act of spreading misinformation is punishable under Section 203 and 211 of the Indian Penal Code. The actress has requested CBI to take cognizance of the same and initiate appropriate action for the same. CBI is yet to react to Rhea's plea. Anup Jalota: The Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty Matter Is Not a National Issue.

Check Out Rhea Chakraborty's Complaint

#RheaChakraborthy writes to the CBI to take action against Dimple Thawani, neighbour of #SSR for making “false and misleading allegations against her.” Dimple had claimed #RheaChakraborthy was dropped home by Sushant on 13th June. (A day before the actor was found dead) pic.twitter.com/TCdOX4EAHL — Marya Shakil (@maryashakil) October 12, 2020

Meanwhile, a suit has been filed before Delhi High Court by various plaintiffs against journalists Arnab Goswami, Navika Kumar, Rahul Shivshankar and others for making derogatory, irresponsible and defamatory remarks against Bollywood and to restrain them from conducting media trials of B-town personalities.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 12, 2020 05:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).