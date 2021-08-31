Actress Richa Chadha finds it convenient to attend various film festivals online and view great cinema. Due to the pandemic restrictions, film festivals have gone digital. Richa has been part of many esteemed film festivals in the capacity of a jury member before. Richa said: "Film festivals have come up with alternative formats and being on the jury for festivals amidst a pandemic is the beginning of a new change. Candy: Ronit Roy, Richa Chadha Talk About Their Roles in Upcoming Crime Series.

She added: "It is very convenient to attend various film festivals online and view great cinema. This was not the case in the pre-pandemic world that required us to travel. Richa is a known personality in the film festival community and has been a member of the Marrakech Film Festival in 2015 along with Hollywood filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola. Here’s How Richa Chadha Deals With Breakdowns.

She has also been a jury member at the Nara International Film Festival held in Japan in 2016, the short film jury for MAMI in 2017 and this year's Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 31, 2021 11:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).