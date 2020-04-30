RIP Rishi Kapoor: Jeetendra Revisits His Priceless Friendship with The Late Actor; Says, ‘Moments We Shared Together Shall Live On Forever’

Jeetendra, Rishi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Veteran actors Jeetendra and Rishi Kapoor worked together in films such as " Ghar ki Izzat" , " Badalte Rishtey" and "Khazana". On Thursday, hearing about Rishi's death, the 78-year-old Jeetendra said he had no words to express his grief. "Don't have words right now to express the shock and intensity of emotion in my heart at this point! I've lost a friend, more a brother to me! Even though we met less frequently in the last few years, our friendship has always stood the test of time," he said. Rishi Kapoor Funeral: Neetu Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan Leave For Chandanwadi Crematorium to Complete Last Rites (View Pics)

Jeetendra also shared that Rishi Kapoor will always stay alive in the hearts of people. "An everlasting connection that went far beyond the professional equation we shared as actors from the same fraternity! It's very unfortunate that owing to the times I won't be able to pay my last respects to his family in person. Nevertheless, the moments we all shared together shall live on forever in our hearts," he observed. When Rishi Kapoor Was Honest Enough To Expose ‘Awards For Hire’ By Admitting To It

Jeetendra's condolence message for Rishi Kapoor has been posted by the former's son Tusshar Kapoor on social media.