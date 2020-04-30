Rishi Kapoor Funeral: Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan – Names of 20 Members Permitted to Attend Veteran Actor’s Last Rites

Rishi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30 after a two-year long battle with leukemia. The veteran actor’s last rites is happening today evening for which 20 members are permitted to attend it. On Ranbir Kapoor’s request, the Mumbai Police permitted 20 people to attend Rishi Kapoor’s last rites, reports Zoom. Owing to coronavirus outbreak, the authorities cannot allow a mass gathering and considering the rules and regulations, Ranbir has requested the officials to permit a few family members and close friends to attend his father's funeral. Rishi Kapoor Funeral: Mumbai Police Requests Family to Not Take his Mortal Remains Home But Directly to Chandanwadi Crematorium.

The names of those 20 members who are allowed to attend the funeral of Rishi Kapoor are Neetu Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Kareena Kapooor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Rima Jain, Manoj Jain, Armaan Jain, Aadar Jain, Annissa Jain, Rajeev Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan, Ayan Mukerji, Dr Tarang, Jai Ram, Rahul Rawail, Rohit Dhawan, Bimal Parekh and Natasha Nandan. It was earlier reported that Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been permitted to travel from Delhi to Mumbai amid lockdown to attend her father’s funeral. However, her name is not included in this list. Rishi Kapoor Funeral: The Last Rites of The Actor Performed At Chandanwadi Crematorium in Presence of His Family and Their Close Friends.

Pic - Names Of 20 Members Permitted To Attend Rishi Kapoor’s Funeral

Names Of People Permitted To Attend Rishi Kapoor’s Funeral (Photo Credit: Zoom)

Rishi Kapoor will be cremated at Mumbai’s Chandanwadi Creamatorium. The cremation is expected to take place around 6pm. Rishi Kapoor is survived by his wife Neetu Kapoor and children, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Ranbir Kapoor.