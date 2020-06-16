Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153178

  • Total Deaths

    9900

  • Total Recovered

    180013

  • Total Confirmed

    343091
#StayHomeStaySafe

Riteish Deshmukh Wishes Mithun Chakraborty on His Birthday With an Old Black and White Pic, Calls Him His 'Favourite Superstar' (View Post)

Bollywood Team Latestly| Jun 16, 2020 05:18 PM IST
A+
A-
Riteish Deshmukh Wishes Mithun Chakraborty on His Birthday With an Old Black and White Pic, Calls Him His 'Favourite Superstar' (View Post)
Riteish Deshmukh, Mithun Chakraborty (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Mithun Chakraborty celebrates his birthday on June 16. The veteran Bollywood actor turned 68 today but the actor decided not to celebrate it this year given the recent demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. In a statement given to IANS his son Namashi said, "Given the current scenario of the COVID-19 pandemic and the untimely demise of our dear colleague Sushant, this year me and my father have decided to have no celebration on birthday and we urge people to stay safe and stay indoors as much as they can." While there were no celebrations, the actor did receive a lot of wishes from his fans and colleagues. Mithun Chakraborty Won’t Celebrate His Birthday over the Tragic Death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh took to Twitter to share an old picture of Mithun Chakraborty along with his late father Vilasrao Deshmukh. The black and white picture seemed to be from a special ceremony. Sharing the same, Riteish Deshmukh wrote, "Old pic of my father & MithunDa -both of them were dear friends- for me he will always be my favourite superstar. Happy Birthday Dada love you loads ... KOI SAQUE #MithunChakraborty." In the tweet, Riteish mentioned how the Bollywood actor was a dear friend to his dad.

Check Out the Picture Here:

Twitterati shared warm messages for Mithun-da by sharing his pictures and their favourite moments from films. Mithun Chakraborty starred in several acclaimed films including the likes of Disco Dancer, Prem Pratigyaa, Mujrim among others. In the later stage of his career, he began to judge reality shows and has been audience favourite.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 05:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Mithun Chakraborty Mithun Chakraborty Birthday Riteish Deshmukh
You might also like
Riteish Deshmukh Compares Wife Genelia D'Souza To 'Marvel Movies' While Wishing Son Rahyl On His Birthday (View Pics)
Bollywood

Riteish Deshmukh Compares Wife Genelia D'Souza To 'Marvel Movies' While Wishing Son Rahyl On His Birthday (View Pics)
Varun Dhawan Has Doubts On Post-Lockdown Protection, Shares A Mithun Chakraborty Inspired Meme To Back His Logic (View Post)
Bollywood

Varun Dhawan Has Doubts On Post-Lockdown Protection, Shares A Mithun Chakraborty Inspired Meme To Back His Logic (View Post)
Riteish Deshmukh Misses Father Vilasrao Deshmukh on His 75th Birth Anniversary, Shares An Emotional TikTok Video Hugging His Coat (View Video)
Bollywood

Riteish Deshmukh Misses Father Vilasrao Deshmukh on His 75th Birth Anniversary, Shares An Emotional TikTok Video Hugging His Coat (View Video)
Salman Khan Unveils Debut Film Poster of Mithun Chakraborty’s Son Namashi Starrer Bad Boy (View Pic)
Bollywood

Salman Khan Unveils Debut Film Poster of Mithun Chakraborty’s Son Namashi Starrer Bad Boy (View Pic)
Akshay Kumar's Housefull 4 Becomes The Most Watched Premiere On Television In 2019
Bollywood

Akshay Kumar's Housefull 4 Becomes The Most Watched Premiere On Television In 2019
Riteish Deshmukh Shares a Funny Meme On Katy Perry and We Bet Desi Fans Will Relate To It!
Bollywood

Riteish Deshmukh Shares a Funny Meme On Katy Perry and We Bet Desi Fans Will Relate To It!
Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor’s Ek Villain Gets a Lovely Tribute in the Acclaimed Netflix Film The Half of It That You Shouldn’t Miss (Watch Video)
Bollywood

Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor’s Ek Villain Gets a Lovely Tribute in the Acclaimed Netflix Film The Half of It That You Shouldn’t Miss (Watch Video)
Rana Daggubati To Marry Miheeka Bajaj: Chiranjeevi, Shruti Haasan, Anil Kapoor and Other Celebs Pour Joyous Wishes for the Lovebirds (View Posts)
South

Rana Daggubati To Marry Miheeka Bajaj: Chiranjeevi, Shruti Haasan, Anil Kapoor and Other Celebs Pour Joyous Wishes for the Lovebirds (View Posts)
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.73 75.19
Kolkata 78.55 70.84
Mumbai 83.62 73.75
Chennai 80.41 73.21
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1475 0.21
GBP 95.3250 -0.50
EUR 85.7100 -0.11
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement