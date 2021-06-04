Actress Ryinku Singh Nikumbh, who featured in the 2019 Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Dream Girl and Hello Charlie earlier this year, is dead. She was battling Covid over the past few days and was admitted to ICU. Sharing the news of her demise on social media, Darshana, a childhood friend of the actress, posted on Facebook: "Shattered! Ryinku Singh Nikumbh 30+ years of friendship. Will keep you in my heart forever." Hello Charlie Movie Review: Aadar Jain and Jackie Shroff’s Comedy Road Trip Movie Is No Laughing Matter! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Ryinku reportedly contracted Covid-19 despite taking the first dose of vaccine on May 7. She had posted on Facebook: "1st doze, got vaccinated today." The actress was a fan of Madhuri Dixit and considered the Bollywood veteran her inspiration. Dream Girl Movie Review: Ayushmann Khurrana Is at His Hilarious Best in the Funniest Film in Recent Times.

"Happy birthday to you my inspiration Madhuri Dixit - Nene. It's because of you I am in this entertainment industry. May God bless you with good health and wealth, stay home stay safe," Ryinku had posted on Madhuri Dixit's birthday on May 15. The late actress who hailed from Tezpur, Assam.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2021 06:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).