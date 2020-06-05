Saath Do Music Video: Shaan, Anuradha Palakurthi's Inspirational Song Is All About Hope and Togetherness In the Times of COVID-19 (Watch Video)

Saath Do Music Video Poster Featuring Shaan, Anuradha Palakurthi (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Playback singer Shaan and Indian-American vocalist Anuradha Palakurthi have lent their voice to “Saath Do”, a music video about finding hope and positivity in togetherness at a time when the world is grappling with the coronavirus pandemic. Drawing inspiration from the famous Sanskrit verse ‘Tamso ma jyotir gamaya (from darkness, lead me to light), the video opens with Shaan and Palakurthi singing ‘Mushkilon ke pal phir jayenge nikal, rakh dil mein hausala' as visuals of empty streets play out only to be replaced with people from different walks of life holding placards with messages of hope. Guzar Jayega: Amitabh Bachchan, Sunny Leone, Sania Mirza, Bhaichung Bhutia and Others Reunite For an Inspirational Song About Hope in the Times of COVID-19 Pandemic.

Composed by music director Bappa Lahiri and penned by lyricist Sameer Anjaan, the music video of the song includes people across countries, including India, South Africa, China, England, Germany and Italy. Los Angeles-based Lahiri, who came up with the idea for the song, said it is a difficult time for people everywhere and this music video aims to send a message that everyone is “together in this”. Lahiri reached out to lyricist Sameer Anjaan to pen the song. The duo was then joined by singers Shaan from Mumbai and and Palakurthi in Boston, the US. Jeetenge Hum: Dhvani Bhanushali’s Song for COVID-19 Warriors Ignites the Sentiment of Unity (Watch Video)

With people staying at home to avoid the spread of the COVID-19 virus, rehearsals and recording were all done remotely for the song, which was released on Thursday by Zee Music Company. “I have really come to appreciate technology,” said Palakurthi, one of the top Indian American singers whose titular song from the album “Jaan Meri” won the prestigious Independent Music Category's best Song of the Year Award at the Radio Mirchi Music Awards, the Indian equivalent of the Grammys.

It is the second song of hope that Palakurthi has been a part of after “Ruk Jaana Nahi” in April, which was dedicated to frontlines workers fighting the virus. Both Palakurthi and Anjaan, who is a Guinness World Record holder for writing the most songs, had first met at the Radio Mirchi Music Awards ceremony earlier this year.

In addition to holding the Guinness World Record, Anjaan has also helped launch the largest number of professional singers who have started their singing career with his lyrics, said Shaan. Shaan, a Bollywood playback singer and a television host who has hosted the shows like “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa” and “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs”, said the credit goes to Lahiri for producing the wonderful upbeat “Saath Do” music video during the current crisis.