The latest news that's doing rounds in tinsel town is how the Mithali Raj biopic Shabaash Mithu which stars actress Taapsee Pannu, has a new filmmaker. Earlier, the flick was helmed by Rahul Dholakia, who on June 22 made it public that he no longer be part of the movie because of scheduling issues. And now, it's Srijit Mukherji instead of Dholakia. However, this is not the first time that midway the most important person from a movie has been replaced. As time and again it has happened and so let us check out other Bollywood movies where a filmmaker made an exit and another entered in the picture. Taapsee Pannu's Shabaash Mithu To Be Directed By Begum Jaan's Srijit Mukherji; Replaces Rahul Dholakia.

Taare Zameen Par

This 2007 film showed the struggles of a dyslexic kid and won hearts. However, a controversy that surrounded the movie was Amole Gupte and Aamir Khan’s tiff over the director credits. Ultimately, it so happened that Aamir took over the charge from Gupte midway, where the former was mentioned as the director and Gupte was only tagged as the writer and creative director.

Manikarnika

Before Kangana Ranaut taking over the reins of this period drama, it was director Krish Jagarlmudi who was the man behind the epic tale. He had originally shot the Rani Laxmibai biopic before leaving midway. He had walked out of the picture due to Ranaut taking undue credit for the movie as a director. Before Krish, This Director Had Accused Kangana Ranaut of Hijacking Manikarnika From Him!

Housefull 4

After many women accused Sajid Khan of sexual misconduct, the man was forced to exit from Housefull 4. It was Farhad Samji who then stepped in as the new filmmaker.

Sajid had taken to Twitter and posted, "In the wake of the allegations against me and the pressure being put on me and my family, the producers and stars of my film Housefull 4, I must take the moral responsibility of stepping down from my directorial post, till the time I can allay the allegations and prove the truth."

Joshilaay

This 1989 actioner became a hot topic of discussion when filmmaker Shekhar Kapur left the production midway due to reason unknown. However, later it was its producer Sibti Hassan Rizvi who entered the scene and completed the film. This one starred Sunny Deol, Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, and Meenakshi Sheshadri.

Chameli

The reason for which the director got changed in this Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rahul Bose starrer was way too different than the ones mentioned above. The film was originally directed by Anant Balani. However, the director suffered a fatal cardiac arrest and passed away. Later, Sudhir Mishra was roped in to complete the film.

That's it, guys! These are some of the Bollywood films wherein at the initial stage the filmmaker was someone else, but later on due to situations, the director's hat was worn by someone another. Until then, stay tuned!

