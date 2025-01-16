Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who was attacked with a knife by a robber inside his house in Mumbai, was taken to the Lilavati Hospital by a member of his domestic staff contrary to the reports stating that his elder son Ibrahim took him to the hospital. Even Taimur wasn’t seen with the actor while on his way to the hospital, as stated by one of the doctors. Ibrahim stays in a different building away from Saif’s house. A source mentioned, “Neither Ibrahim nor Taimur. House help took the actor to hospital in an auto-rickshaw”. Saif Ali Khan Stabbed 6 Times; Actor Injured After Robber Barges Into Bandra Home of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Him – Read Details.

What Happened to Saif Ali Khan?

Saif was reportedly attacked with a 2.5 inch knife by an assailant who barged into his Bandra house through his youngest son, Jeh’s room. As per media reports, doctors removed the 2.5 inches of knife from his wound. The actor, who underwent a surgery, has now been shifted to the ICU and is said to be out of danger. The actor was stabbed multiple times in an attempt to fight off a burglar during the wee hours of Thursday. The actor sustained six stab wounds, two of which are said to be serious as they are closer to his spine. The incident took place at 2:15 am when the burglar allegedly barged into their Bandra home, and attacked their house help and then Saif when he intervened. Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Doctors Recover 2.5-Inch Knife Post Surgery, Actor in ICU in Stable Condition - Report.

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan Visit Dad Saif Ali Khan in Hospital

#WATCH | Mumbai | Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan arrive at Lilavati Hospital, where their father & actor Saif Ali Khan is admitted after an attack on him by an intruder in his Bandra home pic.twitter.com/OO6YuE0kTX — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2025

At the time of incident, his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan was present at home along with other members of the family as they all were sleeping. Saif was woken up by the commotion in his son Jeh’s room. He went inside the room to see the culprit arguing with their house help. Looking at this, Saif intervened to save the house help with bare hands to fight off the culprit.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 16, 2025 04:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).