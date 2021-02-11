As per the latest reports, Jodhpur District and Sessions Court in Rajasthan has dismissed the plea of the State Government which claimed that the Bollywood actor had submitted a false affidavit in connection with the Arms act. The Centre’s plea was rejected by the lower court. The hearing on the same case was today (Feb 11) and the court ruled out a decision in favour of the actor. Salman Khan Granted Permission by High Court To Appear for Hearing in Blackbuck Poaching Case Via Video Conferencing.

As approved by the court, Salman had appeared for the hearing of his appeal against conviction in the blackbuck poaching case through a video call. During the hearing, his lawyer, Hastimal Saraswat had told the court that, “The affidavit was mistakenly given on August 8, 2003, as Salman had forgotten that his licence was given for renewal because he was too busy. Therefore, he mentioned that the licence had gone missing in the court.” Blackbuck Poaching Case: Salman Khan's Hearing in Jodhpur Court Adjourned to June 4 Due to Coronavirus Lockdown.

Check Out The Tweet:

CORRECTION: Blackbuck poaching case: Jodhpur District and Sessions Court in Rajasthan dismisses the plea of the State* Government, it was alleged that Salman Khan had presented false affidavit in connection with Arms Act. Govt's plea was earlier dismissed by the lower court. pic.twitter.com/bFdZ4ONhHN — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2021

It was in 1998 when Salman was arrested for hunting two blackbucks near Jodhpur. During that time, under the Arms Act, a case was registered against him and the court had demanded his arms licence. Salman had said that his license was lost, and had given an affidavit in the court in 2003. He also lodged an FIR with regards to the same at the Bandra police station in Mumbai. Stay tuned!

