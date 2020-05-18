Salman Khan Records a Special Message for Abu Dhabi Residents, Requests Them to Help the Government by Staying Indoors

Salman Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Salman Khan has recorded a special message for the Indian community residing in Abu Dhabi to motivate them in these trying times. The actor shares a great bond with UAE's capital and many of his projects have either been partially or fully shot in the city. In his new video, the actor is seen urging the residents to stay home and stay safe amid the coronavirus scare. Since the actor has a huge fan base in the country and a good chunk of its population is Indian, his video message is bound to reflect wisely on their minds. Salman Khan To Spend Lockdown 4.0 With Parents As He Returns From His Panvel Farmhouse.

Salman further urged his fans and fellow Indian community to help the country's government by observing social distancing norms. He requested anyone and everyone to get tested for COVID-19 if they start showing any of its known symptoms. Lastly, he urged his followers to do the right thing, like heroes do and we think, it was a sweet gesture on his part. Salman Khan's Radhe, Ranveer Singh's 83, Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb: Here's Why These Big-Budget Movies Won't Be Releasing On OTT Platforms Anytime Soon.

Check out Salman Khan's Video Message

Previously, Shah Rukh Khan being an ambassador for Dubai tourism had recorded a special message for his fans in the UAE city and had urged him to observe the lockdown imposed by its government then. These special videos recorded by our actors for their international fans only proves their popularity transcends all the cultural boundaries.