Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is right now busy in the newly discovered love. He has been posting about farming lately and how is himself into the field getting work done. The actor posted a few glimpses of him in his field where he is covered with mud. In another video, he was also seen driving a tractor inside his field. Now, the latest post has him trying his hands in rice plantation. Salman Khan Tries His Hands At Farming, Drives A Tractor Around A Muddy Field (Watch Video).

The 54-year-old actor is seen indulging into rice plantation with the help of other people. The video shows the lush green field that he is working in and how he learnt and completed the work of plantation successfully. He also takes us on a visual tour of the place, showing us the mountains and stream around. The video ends with the final results of their efforts with the instrumental score of "Saare Jahan Se Achcha." Take a look at this video below.

Rice Plantation by Salman Khan And Others!

Rice plantation done . . pic.twitter.com/uNxVj6Its4 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) July 20, 2020

Earlier, a lot was being said on his picture where he was posing mud-covered. While the die hard fans were mighty impressed with his zeal to start something afresh, others trolled him for that 'perfect' shot. Some even digged his previous interviews where he had actually mentioned that he wanted to do farming in the near future! Well, the superstar is sure living one of his dreams.

