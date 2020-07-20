We wonder, what's up with Salman Khan? As it's been a few days, the Bharat actor has been on this farming spree which is quite unusual. From sharing pictures of himself posing in the middle of a rice farm to even getting all sweaty and mud-stained, Khan is living the best time of his life doing different activities at his Panvel farmhouse. And, well if you thought that was enough? No, as Salman recently shared a video on his social media which sees him farming again. However, this time the superstar can be seen trying his hands on driving a tractor. Salman Khan’s Muddy Pic as a ‘Farmer’ Becomes the New Target of Funny Memes and Jokes (View Tweets).

In the shared clip, we can see the Bhaijaan of Bollywood helping the farmers ploughing the field. Must say, such kind of sights are rare. Also, the actor can be seen driving the tractor with quite an ease and we also get to see his toned body in the video. Earlier to this, Sallu's muddy pic got him trolled online wherein many claimed it to be an attention-seeking attempt by the biggie. Salman Khan Goes Sweaty and Mud-Stained in His New Pic From Panvel Farmhouse, Expresses Love and Respect for All Farmers (View Tweet).

Check Out Salman Khan's Farming Video Below:

View this post on Instagram Farminggg A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Jul 19, 2020 at 11:32am PDT

Indeed, for fans, this is nothing less than a visual treat. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Salman was last seen in Bharat. Ahead, he has two films in his kitty, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai starring Disha Patani and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 20, 2020 08:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).