Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    155227

  • Total Deaths

    11903

  • Total Recovered

    186935

  • Total Confirmed

    354065
#StayHomeStaySafe

Salman Khan’s ‘Veergati’ Co-Star Pooja Dadwal Seeks Actor’s Help Once Again After Showing COVID-19 Symptoms

Bollywood IANS| Jun 17, 2020 07:22 PM IST
A+
A-
Salman Khan’s ‘Veergati’ Co-Star Pooja Dadwal Seeks Actor’s Help Once Again After Showing COVID-19 Symptoms
Salman Khan and His ‘Veergati’ Co-Star Pooja Dadwal (Photo Credits: PTI)

Actress Pooja Dadwal, who worked with superstar Salman Khan in the 1995 film "Veergati", wants the latter to help her financially because she is not well and showing symptoms for the novel coronavirus. "I have earlier asked for Salman's help and he came to my rescue. He helped me with my treatment in for six to eight months and later he took care of my living in Goa. Today, once again I am in trouble and asking for his help. India-China Face-Off: Salman Khan Expresses Grief Over The Loss Of 20 Indian Martyrs Who Lost Their Lives In Ladakh’s Galwan Valley (View Tweet)

I don't feel like pleading for help each time from Salman but no one else comes forward to support and help except Salman. I am once again in trouble Salman, please help me," Pooja said in an interaction with navbharattimes.com, reports mumbaimirror.indiatimes.com. Pooja, who is currently living with her husband in Goa, also shared that she is scared to get a COVID-19 test done. Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Case Filed Against Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ekta Kapoor In Muzaffarpur Court

"I am in a bad shape since the past week. First, I got cough and then fever. Since the past few days, I have high fever the whole day. I think it's because of the change in weather. Don't think I have because I am coughing. I am not going to die soon. I don't have dry cough. This is all because of the weather."

"I am also scared but I don't have the money to get myself tested for COVID-19. Now I can't borrow from someone and get myself treated," she said. Pooja added: "We were in the secure zone. But now, four positive cases have been detected near my house. For the last few days, I have lost my sense of taste as well. I am eating plain and simple khichdi."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 07:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Actor Salman Khan Actress Pooja Dadwal Pooja Dadwal Pooja Dadwal Coronavirus Salman Khan Veergati Veergati Actress Veergati Actress Pooja Dadwal
You might also like
India-China Face-Off: Salman Khan Expresses Grief Over The Loss Of 20 Indian Martyrs Who Lost Their Lives In Ladakh's Galwan Valley (View Tweet)
Bollywood

India-China Face-Off: Salman Khan Expresses Grief Over The Loss Of 20 Indian Martyrs Who Lost Their Lives In Ladakh's Galwan Valley (View Tweet)
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Suicide: Fans in Patna Hold A Rally in Support of the Late Star, Demand Ban on Nepotism (Watch Video)
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Suicide: Fans in Patna Hold A Rally in Support of the Late Star, Demand Ban on Nepotism (Watch Video)
Arbaaz Khan Confirms Taking Legal Action Against Abhinav Kashyap After The Dabangg Director Accused The Family Of Sabotaging His Career
Bollywood

Arbaaz Khan Confirms Taking Legal Action Against Abhinav Kashyap After The Dabangg Director Accused The Family Of Sabotaging His Career
Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Case Filed Against Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ekta Kapoor In Muzaffarpur Court
Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Case Filed Against Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ekta Kapoor In Muzaffarpur Court
Salim Khan Reacts to Abhinav Kashyap's Accusations, Says 'He Should Add My Forefathers' Names Too'
Bollywood

Salim Khan Reacts to Abhinav Kashyap's Accusations, Says 'He Should Add My Forefathers' Names Too'
Salman Khan in Talks for His Own Bigg Boss, To Turn His Lockdown Diaries at Farmhouse Into a Series? (Deets Inside)
Bollywood

Salman Khan in Talks for His Own Bigg Boss, To Turn His Lockdown Diaries at Farmhouse Into a Series? (Deets Inside)
Anurag Kashyap Reveals The Reason Why He is Staying Out of Abhinav Kashyap-Salman Khan Dabangg Controversy (Read Tweet)
Bollywood

Anurag Kashyap Reveals The Reason Why He is Staying Out of Abhinav Kashyap-Salman Khan Dabangg Controversy (Read Tweet)
Dabangg Director Abhinav Kashyap Accuses Salman Khan and Family For Sabotaging His Career, Says Won't Cow Down Anymore (View Posts)
Bollywood

Dabangg Director Abhinav Kashyap Accuses Salman Khan and Family For Sabotaging His Career, Says Won't Cow Down Anymore (View Posts)
Advertisement

Live Blog Timeline
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.28 75.79
Kolkata 79.08 71.38
Mumbai 84.15 74.32
Chennai 80.86 73.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1775 0.01
GBP 96.2800 0.94
EUR 86.1700 0.48
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement