India-China Face-Off: Salman Khan Expresses Grief Over The Loss Of 20 Indian Martyrs Who Lost Their Lives In Ladakh's Galwan Valley (View Tweet)

The clash between two powerful countries, India and China at Ladakh’s Galwan Valley is sad and how. Reportedly, 20 Indian army personnel along with a colonel-level officer, Santosh Babu have lost their lives in the violent fight. From the time this face-off news flashed online, fans, as well as Bollywood, mourned the loss of the bravehearts who fought for their nation. Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan and many more offered prayers to the martyred soldiers. And now even superstar, Salman Khan took to his social media and expressed grief over the tragic incident in eastern Ladakh. India-China Border Issues: Amitabh Bachchan Posts a Heavy Yet Heartfelt Tribute for the Martyred Soldiers (View Tweet).

Salman in his tweet expressed sadness over the death of army personnel. "My heart goes out to all brave hearts who hv laid down their lives at the Galwan valley. This sacrifice will not go to waste. I join their families in grief," he wrote. Indeed, a star is influential and his/her message counts. India-China Face-Off: Akshay Kumar Is Deeply Saddened by the Death of Indian Soldiers in Galwan Valley, Offers Heartfelt Condolences to The Martyrs' Families (View Tweet).

Check Out Salman Khan's Tweet Below:

My heart goes out to all brave hearts who hv laid down their lives at the Galwan valley. This sacrifice will not go to waste. I join their families in grief... #JaiHind #WeStandWithIndianArmy — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 17, 2020

After the incident, the Indian Army had issued an official statement which read, "Indian and Chinese troops have disengaged at the Galwan area where they had earlier clashed on the night of 15/16 June 2020. 17 Indian troops who were critically injured in the line of duty at the standoff location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total that were killed in action to 20. Indian Army is firmly committed to protect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the nation."

Bollywood has time and again stood for something which matters and seeing the entire fraternity expressing condolences to the martyrs' families is so positive. Stay tuned!

