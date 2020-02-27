Sana Khan Breaks Down At The Press Meet Of Neeraj Pandey's Hotstar Show Special Ops (Watch Video)

Photo Credit: Instagram

Sana Khan has been going through a rough phase personally. She broke up with her boyfriend Melvin Louis and announced it on Instagram. She cited infidelity as one of the reasons behind the breakup. Now it seems she felt a bit overwhelmed in front of the media and broke down. Sana is a part of Neeraj Panday's cast of Special Ops, a new show on Hotstar. A press meet was held recently and that's where Sana couldn't control herself. Sana Khan Opens Up on Her Ugly Breakup With Melvin Louis, Says ‘I’m Suffering From Depression and Anxiety’

Sana started by thanking Pandey for the opportunity and then she choked up. Gautami Kapoor was seen consoling her. It could also be because it is a big project and she is honoured to be part of it. That may have made her feel emotional.

Special Ops is an assortment of all the terror attacks that India has braved so far. It also stars Kay Kay Menon, Divya Dutta, Vinay Pathak, Karan Tacker, Sajjad Delafrooze and many more.