The epitome of beauty, Sangeeta Bijlani celebrates her 61st birthday today (July 9). The 90s actress is indeed aging like a fine wine and her social media is proof. She started her filmy journey with Qatil (1988) and was one of the three female leads in hit Tridev (1989). Apart from this, she was also Miss India 1980. Further, the diva became the talk of the town by appearing in commercials wherein the Ponds and Nirma were her popular campaigns. But did you know that she also featured in a Vicco Turmeric ad? Sangeeta Bijlani Birthday Special: 7 Pictures of The 90s Diva That Are Simply Gorgeous.

The actress was seen in the cosmetic commercial that mostly aired on Doordarshan wherein her journey from a bride to a married woman was depicted thoroughly well. In the clip, Sangeeta looks fresh, young, and a perfect fit for Vicco Turmeric. The ad also highlighted how the secret behind Bijlani's glowing skin is haldi. And if you have not seen the advertisement yet, you should for sure. Salman Khan Hosts Ex-Girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani's Birthday Bash, Iulia Vantur and Other Friends Join the Celebration - See Pics.

Watch Sangeeta Bijlani in Vicco Turmeric Ad Below:

Meanwhile, even though, she is no more seen on the big screen, the lady has her own blog titled 'Bijli Strikes' where she writes down the good and bad experiences from her life. She was and will be a stunner always. Happy birthday, Sangeeta Bijlani. Stay tuned!

